Retailers mull ballot question, wait on tax holiday decision

Brick and mortar retailers are weighing a possible 2018 ballot campaign aimed at lowering the state's 6.25 percent sales tax.
The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is gauging support from members for such an approach as it waits for a decision from the Legislature on whether to authorize a sales tax holiday next month.
Popular with merchants and shoppers alike, the two-day sales tax holiday was becoming a summer tradition before lawmakers scrapped it last year amid concerns over tightening revenues.
The association's president, Jon Hurst, says retailers are frustrated by the perceived inequity of a sales tax they must collect while many online retailers and those in tax-free New Hampshire do not.
If the group decides to pursue a ballot question to lower the sales tax, the first step would be the filing of a petition with the attorney general by Aug. 2.
