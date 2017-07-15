Illinois hemp bill may benefit medical marijuana industry

A bill in the Illinois General Assembly that would allow hemp to be grown legally in the state could mark a major shift for medical marijuana growers if approved.
Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois Chairman Ross Morreale tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2sPAGQl ) that the pending legislation could help medical marijuana growers increase their relatively small pool of 25,000 certified users to the general public.
Advocates of the bill say it could also address a lack of regulation of hemp by subjecting the cannabis plant to the same testing for potency and pesticides as medical marijuana in Illinois.
Hemp-based products that include e-cigarettes and massage oils used to soothe ailments such as insomnia and inflammation can be bought and sold in Illinois.
Comments