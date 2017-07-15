More Politics News

July 15, 2017 8:35 AM

Fish and Game Department names Juneau assistant chief

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game has named James Juneau its new assistant chief of law enforcement.

Juneau, of Gilmanton, has served 20 years as a conservation officer. He coordinates and organizes responses to emergencies such as drownings, searches, hunting accidents, forest fires, and floods. Juneau also manages hiring, training, and assignments of conservation officer trainees, and oversees field training officers.

Juneau also is responsible for federally funded programs involving fish and game law enforcement.

In 2006, Juneau was selected as the New Hampshire Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International.

