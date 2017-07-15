More Politics News

July 15, 2017 7:39 AM

Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking to hire deputies

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is recruiting candidates to fill deputy ranks.

The office, located in Omaha, says the entry-level selection process includes written tests, a physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph, background, psychological and medical examinations, and a drug-screening test.

Some of the minimum qualifications include having a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license, being a U.S. citizen, the ability to carry a firearm, and being at least 21.

Registration forms are available online at www.morrowhr.com, and a $50 non-refundable registration fee is required. Registration for the exam is open until Aug. 2. The exam date is Aug. 26.

