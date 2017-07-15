More Politics News

July 15, 2017 4:03 AM

Eric Holder speaking at North Carolina Democrats' dinner

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is the keynote speaker at an annual North Carolina Democratic dinner where his new work making party inroads through redistricting will get attention given current state litigation.

Gov. Roy Cooper was also expected to address Saturday night's crowd at the party's Unity Dinner at N.C. State University.

Holder is now leading the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is trying to create better outcomes for the party during redistricting after the 2020 census.

Republicans benefited from the 2011 redistricting in North Carolina — considered one of the committee's targeted states. Lawsuits struck down North Carolina congressional and legislative boundaries last year. A federal court will soon decide when General Assembly maps must get redrawn and whether a special election is needed.

