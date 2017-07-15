More Politics News

July 15, 2017 3:18 AM

Appeals court upholds dismissal of former deputy's lawsuit

The Associated Press
PORTALES, N.M.

An appellate court has upheld a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former Roosevelt County sheriff's deputy who claimed he was wrongfully terminated.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling Wednesday upholds a magistrate judge who dismissed Robert Ellison's suit alleging his firing violated his constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection.

Ellison contends he was fired after he was falsely accused of mishandling a traffic stop and related arrest and after he reported alleged wrongdoing by another deputy.

The 10th Circuit says Ellison's report of the other deputy's alleged wrongdoing was part of his official duties and not free speech protected from discipline.

The ruling also said a supervisor's criticism of Ellison's handling of the traffic stop and arrest didn't violate Ellison's rights.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video