More Politics News

July 15, 2017 2:53 AM

Germany confirms that 2 Germans killed in Egypt stabbing

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government has confirmed that two German tourists were killed in a knife attack at a hotel in the popular Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed Saturday it now has the "sad certainty" that two German female tourists died in Friday's attack. It didn't give any other information on the victims.

The ministry says in a statement: "According to everything that we know, this act was aimed at foreign tourists — a particularly perfidious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and angry."

Egyptian authorities say that the assailant, a man in his 20s, sneaked into the hotel by swimming from a nearby beach. He was arrested.

Four other foreigners were wounded in the attack.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video