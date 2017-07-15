White House says budget deficit to be $99B higher this year

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Budget Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget. The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago. The report from the Office of Management and Budget comes on the heels of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that scuttled White House claims that its May budget would balance the federal ledger within 10 years. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo