Cast of characters populates the Trump campaign-Russia drama

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov, left, Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler, from Venezuela, center, and pageant owner Donald Trump, of the United States attend the final of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia. A billionaire real estate mogul, his pop singer son Emin Agalarov, a music promoter, a property lawyer and Russia's prosecutor general are unlikely figures who surfaced in emails released by Donald Trump Jr. as his father's presidential campaign sought potentially damaging information in 2016 from Russia about his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Kommersant Photo via AP, file Irina Bujor