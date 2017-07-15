DOJ appeals judge's travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

FILE - This Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Abdisellam Hassen Ahmed, a Somali refugee who had been stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump temporarily banned refugee entries, walks with his wife Nimo Hashi, and his 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Ahmed meet his 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, for the first time. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country.
Rick Bowmer, File
AP Photo
FILE - This Dec. 2015 file photo shows U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu. Watson on Thursday, July 13, 2017, expanded the list of family relationships needed by people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries to avoid President Donald Trump's travel ban. Watson ordered the government not to enforce the ban on grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the United States.
The Star-Advertiser via AP, File
George Lee
U.S President Donald Trump applauds as he attends the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2017. Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, four-year-old Somali refugee Mushkaad Abdi holds her doll as her mother, Samira Dahir, talks during a Minneapolis news conference one day after she was reunited with her family. Her trip from Uganda to Minnesota was held up by President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 order barring refugees from seven predominantly Muslim nations. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country.
Jim Mone, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, refugees walk amongst huts at a refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya. Earlier
in 2017, some Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order were sent back to the Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban in a ruling Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen, can use to get into the country.
Schalk van Zuydam, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Somali refugees Layla Muali, left, and Hawo Jamile, right, wipe away tears during an interview at the Community Refugee & Immigration Services offices in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus has the country's largest percentage of Somali refugees. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban in a ruling Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country.
John Minchillo, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 30, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about President Donald Donald Trump's travel ban in Honolulu. The Hawaii attorney general fighting President Donald Trump's travel ban is lauding a ruling by a federal judge that expands the list of relationships to U.S. citizens that are exempt from the ban. Chin said Thursday, July 13 that the court makes it clear that the administration "may not ignore the scope of the partial travel ban as it sees fit."
Caleb Jones, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, Ali Said, of Somalia, center, leaves a center for refugees with his two sons, as refugee caseworker Mohamed Yassin, right, holds open the door in San Diego. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country.
Gregory Bull, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, Ali Said, of Somalia, right, leaves a center for refugees with his two sons, as refugee caseworker Mohamed Yassin, left, waits by a van in San Diego. A federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban Thursday, July 13, 2017, by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country.
Gregory Bull, File
AP Photo
Comments