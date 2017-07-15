Members of a female robotics team from Herat province, leave Kabul to the U.S. from Kabul Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 14, 2017. The third time's the charm for Afghanistan's all girl robotics team, who will be allowed entry into the U.S. to compete in a competition after President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision twice denying them enter into the country.
Members of a female robotics team from Herat province, leave Kabul to the U.S. from Kabul Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 14, 2017. The third time's the charm for Afghanistan's all girl robotics team, who will be allowed entry into the U.S. to compete in a competition after President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision twice denying them enter into the country. Massoud Hossaini AP Photos
Members of a female robotics team from Herat province, leave Kabul to the U.S. from Kabul Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 14, 2017. The third time's the charm for Afghanistan's all girl robotics team, who will be allowed entry into the U.S. to compete in a competition after President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision twice denying them enter into the country. Massoud Hossaini AP Photos

More Politics News

July 15, 2017 12:18 AM

Allowed in by Trump, Afghan girls robotics team lands in DC

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

An all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan has arrived in Washington following a last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump.

The six girls landed early Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport after a journey from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan. They were greeted by Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States.

The girls will participate in the three-day competition starting Sunday in the U.S. capital.

Ambassador Alice Wells is the acting U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan. She says in an interview that the girls symbolize Afghanistan's accomplishment with U.S. and global help to increase the role of women in Afghan society.

The team says they were twice denied visas by the U.S. Their situation attracted international attention and Trump intervened to have them "paroled" into the country without visas.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video