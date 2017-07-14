Gov. Brown blocks parole for killer of San Diego officer

For the third time, California Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected parole for a man convicted of gunning down a San Diego police officer in 1978 when he was a 17-year-old gang member.
Brown's decision late Friday rejected the recommendation of a state parole board, which said Jesus Cecena is fit to be released.
Brown also blocked Cecena's parole in 2014 and 2016.
Brown says he acknowledges Cecena youth at the time of the crime, and that he has improved himself in prison.
The governor says that while Cecena admitted for the first time this year that he wanted to execute Officer Archie Buggs, he still refuses to give a real accounting of the killing.
Cecena was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison for shooting Buggs.
