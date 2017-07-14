More Politics News

July 14, 2017 8:16 PM

Baltimore activists file lawsuit against police over arrests

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Nine Baltimore activists arrested in a protest during an arts festival last year filed a class-action lawsuit against the city's police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the suit alleges the activists were improperly targeted and subjected to inhumane treatment including being held in hot police vans with limited access to water and toilets.

The AFROMATION protest against police brutality took place last summer during Baltimore's Artscape festival, and roughly 55 adults and 10 teenagers were arrested after some activists blocked a highway.

The group is asking for more than $150,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

