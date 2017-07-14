California lawmaker sues over gas tax repeal effort summary

A Republican state lawmaker running for governor is suing California's attorney general, saying the Democratic official is misleading the public about a campaign to repeal a gasoline tax hike.
Assemblyman Travis Allen is behind a ballot initiative to repeal the tax increase. His lawsuit filed Friday alleges Attorney General Xavier Becerra misleadingly describes it as a measure to repeal money for road repairs.
Lawmakers approved a tax hike on gasoline and diesel in April. It is expected to generate about $5 billion per year to repair roads and bridges.
A spokesman for Becerra says the title and summary his office wrote "clearly explain the ballot initiative."
Allen's ballot measure campaign must amass more than 365,000 signatures by January to qualify for the 2018 ballot.
Allen is running for governor.
