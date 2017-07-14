More Politics News

July 14, 2017 6:18 PM

Sen. Cardin raised nearly $1M in latest fundraising quarter

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Sen. Ben Cardin has raised nearly $1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Financial disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday show the Maryland Democrat raised about $910,000 from April through June. That compares to about $325,000 raised in the first quarter.

While the 73-year-old hasn't officially announced he will run for re-election for a third term next year, the increase in fundraising indicates he is preparing for a campaign.

A summary of the senator's financial disclosure forms also shows he has about $1.7 million cash on hand.

Cardin was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years, from 1987 to 2007.

