Sen. Cardin raised nearly $1M in latest fundraising quarter

Sen. Ben Cardin has raised nearly $1 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Financial disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday show the Maryland Democrat raised about $910,000 from April through June. That compares to about $325,000 raised in the first quarter.
While the 73-year-old hasn't officially announced he will run for re-election for a third term next year, the increase in fundraising indicates he is preparing for a campaign.
A summary of the senator's financial disclosure forms also shows he has about $1.7 million cash on hand.
Cardin was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years, from 1987 to 2007.
