More Politics News

July 14, 2017 6:16 PM

Houston police to stop field testing for drugs

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

The Houston Police Department says it will no longer have officers conduct field tests that give initial indications whether a substance is an illegal drug.

The tests have been criticized over the years for giving false positives in cases around the country. In Harris County, where Houston is located, the tests have led to wrongful drug convictions and exonerations after lab tests confirmed no illegal substances in many cases.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Friday the change was made for safety reasons. Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, was discovered in recent local drug seizures. Officials say the drug can be deadly if not properly handled.

Authorities say the change won't significantly affect how drug cases are prosecuted.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office also said Friday that it's stopping drug field testing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video