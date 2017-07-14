Guatemala orders arrest of ex-ambassador to US in graft case

FILE - In this March 25, 2002 file photo, then-political consultant Julio Ligorria speaks to reporters in Guatemala City, Guatemala, regarding accusations made by Guatemalan President Alfonso Portillo that he and others were planning to destabilize the Guatemalan and Panamanian governments. A Guatemalan judge issued arrest warrants for the former ambassador to the United States and another top ex-official in connection with a wide-ranging graft investigation, announced on July 12, 2017 by an U.N. anti-corruption commission. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo