Idaho governor undergoes 2 surgeries in a week

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's staff says the Idaho Republican politician has undergone surgery twice in the past week to address a bulging disk in his back.
Jon Hanian, Otter's spokesman said Friday that the governor is expected to continue to do some state business via telephone and working closely with his staff. However, no meetings or public events are scheduled for Otter next week.
Otter first underwent surgery on July 7 — which his staff did not disclose during last week's weekly media advisory for the governor. A second surgery was scheduled for Friday after further testing.
Hanian says Otter will be back to work at the Capitol as soon as possible.
