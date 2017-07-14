Lawmaker who made anti-Trump post removed from committees

The speaker of the Maine House of Representatives says she's removing a fellow Democrat from his committee assignments in the wake of the lawmaker's controversial Facebook post about President Donald Trump.
Rep. Scott Hamann of South Portland on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet." He later apologized.
Speaker Sara Gideon says Hamann's post was "inexcusable and unacceptable." She says she is removing him from service on the Health and Human Services Committee and the Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee. She called the move a "consequence."
Maine GOP Executive Director Jason Savage says Gideon's move "does not fix the problem" and is merely a response to public outcry about the post. He says it's a first step that doesn't go far enough.
