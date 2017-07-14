More Politics News

July 14, 2017 4:46 PM

Texas Gov. Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals yet

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.

Supporters cheered Friday when Abbott hailed a new "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally. The largest cities in Texas, including Houston and Dallas, want a federal judge to block the law that opponents say will create a chilling effect in immigrant communities.

Abbott says it's irresponsible to release "known criminals" onto the streets.

Democrats say voters won't stand for the law next year. But there's no obvious challenger to Abbott to emerge so far.

Abbott made big gains among Hispanic voters for a Republican candidate four years ago.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video