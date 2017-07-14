More Politics News

July 14, 2017 3:18 PM

Budget cuts would alter Montana's unique Medicaid expansion

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Montana may have to run its one-of-a-kind Medicaid expansion program for a third of the cost if lower-than-expected state income triggers budget cuts next month.

Montana is the only one of the 31 states to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act that uses a private insurance company to run its program.

But that contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana will be terminated if revenue figures to be released later this month fall far enough below expectations.

A new state law requires increasing levels of budget cuts depending how far state income falls short of revenue estimates. The Blue Cross contract would end if the difference is more than $12 million.

Lawmakers passed the law under the assumption that the state could do the same work for about a third of what Blue Cross charges.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video