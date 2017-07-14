The Latest: VP Pence, Trudeau talk trade during gov. meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a National Governor's Association
NGA) special session "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" in Providence, R.I., on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Puerto Rico's New Progressive Party Gov. Ricardo Rossello addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate healthcare bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left to right, Louisiana Gov, John Edwards, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Puerto Rico New Progressive Party Gov. Ricardo Rossello look on.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy looks on.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock looks on.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo responds to a reporter's question as she addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo smiles as she addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, chats with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker at a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate healthcare bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, left, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock look on.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy" at the second day of the National Governors Association meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Edwards addresses a Democratic Governors joint news conference during the National Governor's Association meeting to highlight the damaging impact they contend the pending Senate health care bill would have on their states at the second day of the NGA meeting Friday, July 14, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Comments