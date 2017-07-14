Floodwaters continued to impact Gurnee, Ill. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 as seen in this drone photo. Officials said Lake County Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring river levels and weather forecasts, and coordinating with local jurisdictions to ensure resources are getting to where they need to go.
July 14, 2017 1:54 PM

The Latest: 6800 buildings affected by flooding in Illinois

The Associated Press
GURNEE, Ill.

The Latest on flooding in northern Illinois (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Illinois officials say roughly 6,800 buildings have been affected by flooding north of Chicago, and more damage is expected as rivers rise in coming days.

Gov. Bruce Rauner toured the area Friday before speaking outside a school in the Chicago suburb of Gurnee.

He says "the danger has not gone away" and authorities may be asking residents along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers to evacuate their homes as record rainfall moves south. The rains hit southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor says about 2,100 structures — many located along the Chain O' Lakes — are submerged. Lawlor says officials predict about 5,800 structures will be submerged soon.

He says "This is an unprecedented flood" and waterways will hit record levels.

___

6:35 a.m.

Forecasters say flooding in north-suburban Chicago could worsen over the weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the Des Plaines River and Fox River could crest on Saturday even though the area isn't getting fresh rainfall. The flooding prompted Lake County to issue a disaster declaration.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, state Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph and Lake County officials plan to survey flood damage Friday in Gurnee.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources warned high water could cause problems in the Chain O' Lakes.

Power outages caused by flooding forced the evacuation Wednesday of Lake Forest Hospital in suburban Chicago. Power was restored that night, but Northwestern Medicine says the hospital remains closed Friday while damaged infrastructure is restored.

