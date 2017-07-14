FILE - This July 11, 2017, file photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office shows Benjamin Don Roden, an ex-Air Force airman who faces several federal explosives charges after being accused of setting off a pipe bomb at an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, July 10.
July 14, 2017 1:52 PM

Mental exam ordered for recruiting office bombing suspect

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

A man accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2tTNoyV ) that U.S. Magistrate Frank McCarthy ordered the evaluation Friday for 28-year-old Benjamin Roden after defense attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defense.

Noting his recent apparent mental decline, McCarthy says Roden may be suffering from a mental health issue that has rendered him incompetent to prepare for trial.

Roden is accused of setting off a pipe bomb late Monday outside an unoccupied Air Force recruiting office in suburban Tulsa.

Roden is described in court records as a disgruntled U.S. veteran who "hated the military."

