Missouri man among 16 victims of military plane crash

A Missouri man was among the 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a military plane crash earlier this week in Mississippi.
Sgt. Talon Leach had joined the Marine Corps in 2010 after attending North Callaway High School near Fulton, Missouri. He was part of the 2nd Raider Battalion, stationed at Camp Lejeune.
Leach's brother-in-law said Thursday that family members weren't ready to talk. Leach's survivors include his widow Sara Leach, father Tab Leach, mother Denise Leach, and several siblings.
He was aboard a KC-130 that crashed Monday in a farm field. Most of the remains have since been flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where military officials say they will be processed by Air Force mortuary personnel and then released to their grieving families.
Comments