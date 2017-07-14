More Politics News

July 14, 2017 1:25 PM

Feds investigate role of products in teen's bathtub death

The Associated Press
LOVINGTON, N.M.

Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a Texas teenager who is suspected to have died from electrocution in Washington after her plugged-in cellphone made its way into the bathtub she was in.

Hobbs News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tTWOdI ) the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating to find out if any products played a role on Sunday in 14-year-old Madison Coe's death.

Authorities say Madison, a Lubbock resident, was visiting at her father's house in Lovington when she died. Family members say Coe was found in a tub holding her cellphone that was plugged into an extension cord beside the bathtub.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, in the ambulance and at the hospital before she was pronounced dead.

