Feds investigate role of products in teen's bathtub death

Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a Texas teenager who is suspected to have died from electrocution in Washington after her plugged-in cellphone made its way into the bathtub she was in.
Hobbs News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tTWOdI ) the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating to find out if any products played a role on Sunday in 14-year-old Madison Coe's death.
Authorities say Madison, a Lubbock resident, was visiting at her father's house in Lovington when she died. Family members say Coe was found in a tub holding her cellphone that was plugged into an extension cord beside the bathtub.
Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, in the ambulance and at the hospital before she was pronounced dead.
