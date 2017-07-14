More Politics News

July 14, 2017 1:21 PM

Takata asks bankruptcy judge to halt air bag lawsuits

By RANDALL CHASE AP Business Writer
DOVER, Del.

Japanese auto parts supplier Takata is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for an injunction prohibiting the governments of Hawaii, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from prosecuting lawsuits involving the company's lethally defective air bag inflators.

In a complaint filed Thursday, Takata also is seeking to extend the automatic halt of litigation against a company in bankruptcy to hundreds of individual lawsuits against automobile manufacturers who installed the faulty air bags.

The judge will hold a telephonic status conference on Takata's request Tuesday.

Takata says allowing the lawsuits to proceed would seriously jeopardize its restructuring efforts, including the planned sale of most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival for $1.6 billion.

Takata was forced into bankruptcy amid lawsuits, multimillion-dollar fines and crushing recall costs involving the air bags.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video