Top House Republican says budget plan to move ahead

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio walk to a meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 14, 2017, to reconcile the GOP's long-overdue budget blueprint, even as divisions between moderates and conservatives over cutting programs like food stamps threaten passage of the measure. The House Budget Committee is expected to vote next week on the plan, which would spend far more money next year than President Donald Trump's proposal. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo