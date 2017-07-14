Rights group warns of state obstruction in Srebrenica trial

FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, March 7, 2015, a now abandoned warehouse where over 1,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys are known to have been killed in July 1995 in the village of Kravica on the outskirts of Srebrenica. Eight former Bosnian Serb police officers were charged with participating in the killing of 1,313 Muslims in a warehouse in Kravica, but a Serbian appeals court on Thursday July 13, 2017, stopped the landmark trial because of legal procedural complaints which will force the trial to be restarted from scratch. Sulejman Omerbasic, FILE AP Photo