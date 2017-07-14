More Politics News

July 14, 2017 12:26 PM

New Jersey withholds voter data pending court ruling

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey has not yet to submit any voter information to the commission that President Donald Trump created to look at the public's confidence in the integrity of the voting system.

State Elections Director Bob Giles says the panel has asked the states to wait for a court ruling after the Electronic Privacy Information Center sought a temporary restraining order.

The commission is examining Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

The commission will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.

The group plans to complete its work with a report to the president by 2018.

