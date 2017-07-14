More Politics News

July 14, 2017 12:22 PM

Lawsuit seeks suspension of Dewey Beach town manager

The Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Del.

An attorney for a group of Dewey Beach town employees has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to suspend the town manager, who is the subject of several complaints alleging crude behavior and improper interference in the operations of various town agencies.

The Chancery Court lawsuit filed Thursday also seeks injunctions to halt Marc Appelbaum's alleged interference with police, beach patrol, building inspection and alderman court operations.

The lawsuit also claims that the town council recently violated Delaware's Freedom of Information Act in agreeing, without a public vote, to hire a law firm to conduct a purported independent investigation of complaints against Appelbaum. The proposed retention of the law firm is on the agenda for Friday evening's council meeting.

Appelbaum did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Friday.

