July 14, 2017 12:16 PM

Louisiana senators cancel veto session in overwhelming vote

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana lawmakers won't be holding a veto session this month to consider overriding Gov. John Bel Edwards' rejections of eight bills from their regular legislative session.

The veto session was canceled by state senators, who nearly unanimously voted against holding the gathering. It takes a majority vote of either the House or Senate to scrap the session.

Senate spokeswoman Brenda Hodge said Friday that 38 of 39 senators turned in their forms to cancel the session. A vote tally for the House wasn't immediately available.

Lawmakers must turn in another round of ballots by July 21 if they also don't want to return for a veto session to consider overriding Edwards' line-item rejections of provisions and projects in the budget bills from the June special legislative session.

