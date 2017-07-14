Snyder signs $56.5 billion Michigan budget

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder smiles after signing a $56.5 billion state budget on Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Kent Intermediate School District Career Tech Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. Looking on from left are: state Superintendent Brian Whiston; budget director Al Pscholka; House Speaker Tom Leonard; House Appropriations Chairwoman Laura Cox; Rep. Chris Afendoulis; and Senate Appropriations Chairman Dave Hildenbrand. David Eggert AP Photo