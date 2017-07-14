Russia's ban on US adoptions gets snarled in new melodrama

More than four years after it was imposed, Russia's ban on adoptions by Americans is back in the news, rekindling frustration and sadness among some of those affected by it.
Chuck Johnson of the National Council for Adoption worries that efforts to lift the ban might now be more complicated because of revelations regarding Donald Trump Jr.
The younger Trump initially explained that a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer was to discuss the ban. Emails later showed his motive was to obtain negative information about Hillary Clinton.
More than 200 U.S. families were trying to adopt Russian children when it took effect in late 2012. Many of those children have now been placed in Russian homes; the fate of others remains unknown to their would-be adoptive families.
