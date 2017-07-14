Anti-abortion group sues Hawaii over new care center law

A national anti-abortion religious organization is suing to block a new Hawaii state law that requires family planning and pregnancy care centers to inform women of all their options — including contraception and abortion.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2tTvUmj ) the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates filed the lawsuit on Wednesday one day after Gov. David Ige signed the law into effect.
The organization claims the law violates its members' free speech and religious freedom rights by forcing them to advertise abortion services.
The organization also claims the law violates the right of due process because there is no appeal process for someone who might receive a noncompliance fee.
State lawmakers say the law makes it so all residents can receives comprehensive, accurate and unbiased information to make fully informed decisions about their health.
