July 14, 2017 9:22 AM

Sheriff's Dept.: Man fatally shot in encounter with deputies

The Associated Press
THREE POINTS, Ariz.

Pima County authorities say at least one sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man at a residence where deputies found the man's adult sister dead from apparent trauma injuries.

Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Inglett says authorities are investigating the circumstances of the shooting late Thursday night of 55-year-old Chancy Chamblee.

Inglett identified the dead woman as 56-year-old Brenda Doucette and said she lived at the residence near Three Points, which is located 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

Inglett said deputies went to the residence in response to a report of an unknown problem involving a man with a gun.

