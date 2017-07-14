More Politics News

July 14, 2017 9:14 AM

Jury awards $7M to family of woman killed by Madison police

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A federal jury has awarded $7 million to the family of a woman killed by two police officers in Madison, Wisconsin, saying the officers used unreasonable force.

The civil lawsuit was brought by relatives of 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, who was shot to death in 2014.

Dane County prosecutors previously cleared the officers, Justin Bailey and Gary Pihlaja, of any criminal liability.

DiPiazza was holed up at her apartment with a gun. The officers testified that they shot DiPiazza when she emerged from a bedroom with a gun to her head and ignored their commands to drop the weapon.

The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2vk9avl ) reports that DiPiazza's family says officers shot her even though she threatened no one but herself.

Jurors found a third officer who negotiated with DiPiazza bore no responsibility.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video