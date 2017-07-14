More Politics News

July 14, 2017 7:56 AM

Tears and cheers greet soldiers upon return from Iraq

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Tears, cheers, hugs and applause have warmed the welcome home for Nebraska Army National Guard members who just returned from a challenging deployment in Iraq.

Around 90 members of the 1st Infantry Division Main Command Post-Operational Detachment arrived in Lincoln Thursday after their nine-month mission. Families, friends and other well-wishers showed up at Haymarket Park to mark the soldiers' safe return.

Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Preister says the largest of the Lincoln-based unit's Iraqi operations was aiding in the liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.

Sabrina Cowsky, of Ashland, turned out with her 9-year-old and 4-year-old sons to welcome home their dad, Staff Sgt. Josh Cowsky. She told the Omaha World-Herald that, "It's the best day ever for them."

