Tears and cheers greet soldiers upon return from Iraq

Tears, cheers, hugs and applause have warmed the welcome home for Nebraska Army National Guard members who just returned from a challenging deployment in Iraq.
Around 90 members of the 1st Infantry Division Main Command Post-Operational Detachment arrived in Lincoln Thursday after their nine-month mission. Families, friends and other well-wishers showed up at Haymarket Park to mark the soldiers' safe return.
Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Preister says the largest of the Lincoln-based unit's Iraqi operations was aiding in the liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.
Sabrina Cowsky, of Ashland, turned out with her 9-year-old and 4-year-old sons to welcome home their dad, Staff Sgt. Josh Cowsky. She told the Omaha World-Herald that, "It's the best day ever for them."
