July 14, 2017 7:49 AM

Large police contingent expected at slain trooper's funeral

FORT DRUM, N.Y.

Several thousand law enforcement officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend this weekend's funeral services for a New York state trooper killed in the line of duty.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports (http://bit.ly/2uZwkrE ) state police officials expect between 3,000 to 5,000 officers to attend Saturday afternoon's services for Trooper Joel Davis.

The services will be held at the Magrath Sports Complex at Fort Drum, home of the Army's 10th Mountain Division. Calling hours are being held there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The 36-year-old trooper was fatally shot last Sunday night while responding to reports of gunfire on a couple's property in the nearby town of Theresa. Police say a Fort Drum soldier, Justin Walters, had fatally shot his 27-year-old wife before shooting Davis.

Walters has been charged with two counts of murder.

