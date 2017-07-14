More Politics News

July 14, 2017 7:37 AM

Ohio county fair hogs to be destroyed after swine flu found

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Ohio

State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in southwest Ohio after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sXxlyN ) a Clinton County fair representative confirmed on Thursday that hogs had tested positive and said everything in the hog barn, including animals, would have to be destroyed.

Fair officials will disinfect the barn to stop the virus from spreading.

Hog breeder Joey Johnson says it's been difficult, especially for children whose animals will be slaughtered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when humans are infected with swine flu it's typically transmitted by prolonged exposure to hogs at agricultural fairs.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

View More Video