Floodwaters continued to impact Gurnee, Ill. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 as seen in this drone photo. Officials said Lake County Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring river levels and weather forecasts, and coordinating with local jurisdictions to ensure resources are getting to where they need to go. Daily Herald via AP Mark Welsh
July 14, 2017 7:37 AM

Forecasters warn flooding could worsen in suburban Chicago

The Associated Press
GURNEE, Ill.

Forecasters say flooding in north-suburban Chicago could worsen over the weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the Des Plaines River and Fox River could crest on Saturday even though the area isn't getting fresh rainfall. The flooding prompted Lake County to issue a disaster declaration.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, state Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph and Lake County officials plan to survey flood damage Friday in Gurnee.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources warned high water could cause problems in the Chain O' Lakes.

Power outages caused by flooding forced the evacuation Wednesday of Lake Forest Hospital in suburban Chicago. Power was restored that night, but Northwestern Medicine says the hospital remains closed Friday while damaged infrastructure is restored.

