How Turkey's failed coup unfolded, hour by hour

FILE - In this late Friday, July 15, 2016 file photo, Turkish soldiers block the Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, in Istanbul, during the coup attempt. A year ago Saturday July 16, 2017, a group of Turkish soldiers using tanks, warplanes and helicopters launched a plot to overthrow Turkey’s president and government. The coup attempt failed, but the fallout continues a year later. Emrah Gurel, File AP Photo