City ending bus service less than year after it started

North Liberty officials have decided to end the municipal transit service less than a year after it began.
The City Council had wanted to provide transit for senior citizens and people with disabilities. But the service has averaged less than one person a day since starting in October.
Officials plan to devise a new transit strategy to reach more residents. Mayor Terry Donahue says the city may consider a regional service with Coralville.
The North Liberty service is scheduled to end Sept. 1.
