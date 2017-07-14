More Politics News

July 14, 2017 6:10 AM

City ending bus service less than year after it started

The Associated Press
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa

North Liberty officials have decided to end the municipal transit service less than a year after it began.

The City Council had wanted to provide transit for senior citizens and people with disabilities. But the service has averaged less than one person a day since starting in October.

Officials plan to devise a new transit strategy to reach more residents. Mayor Terry Donahue says the city may consider a regional service with Coralville.

The North Liberty service is scheduled to end Sept. 1.

