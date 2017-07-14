More Politics News

July 14, 2017 6:08 AM

Government admits fault in fatal Cessna-fighter jet crash

The Associated Press
MONCKS CORNER, S.C.

The federal government has admitted its employees were at fault in a mid-air collision between an Air Force F-16 and a Cessna aircraft above Moncks Corner that killed a father and son.

News outlets report 68-year-old Michael Johnson and 30-year-old Joseph Johnson died when their Cessna was hit by an F-16 jet fighter on July 15, 2015 over Moncks Corner. The fighter pilot was ejected safely.

The U.S. Attorney's Office submitted its response Thursday to a lawsuit filed in April by the victims' family. It says, in part, that the governments' "employees' acts and omissions proximately caused the subject accident" and resulted in the victims' deaths.

It says Michael Johnson was blameless in the crash.

Plaintiff's attorney Mary Schiavo says the family intends to pursue a jury trial to determine whether they will be awarded damages.

