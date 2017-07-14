10 Things to Know for Today

In this aerial photo, investigators work under tents as they search for clues in the disappearance of four men, Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Solebury, Pa. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, a jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of the four men, admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Michael Bryant