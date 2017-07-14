Turkey marks anniversary of failed coup against Erdogan rule

FILE - In this early Saturday, July 16, 2016 file photo, tanks, part of the forces that attempted a coup, move into position as people attempt to stop them, in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a series of events honoring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. File AP Photo