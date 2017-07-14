China, N. Korea: 2 repressive systems, 2 prisoners, 2 deaths

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, left, in Beijing on Jan. 6, 2008, and American student Otto Warmbier in Pyongyang on Feb. 29, 2016. North Korea released Warmbier in mid-June in a coma. Imprisoned Chinese democracy activist Liu was diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer and transferred to a hospital. Both men have died. The two authoritarian governments made their own internal calculations about how best to deal with the situations, in seeming disregard of international pressure and public opinion. File AP Photo