FILE - In this July 6, 2015 file photo, Justine Hicks floats with her dog, Kiana, on the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance.
FILE - In this July 6, 2015 file photo, Justine Hicks floats with her dog, Kiana, on the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance. Don Ryan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 6, 2015 file photo, Justine Hicks floats with her dog, Kiana, on the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance. Don Ryan, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 14, 2017 3:28 AM

Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland has a long reputation as a green and eco-friendly city.

But the Willamette River -- which runs right through its downtown -- has been so polluted for years that people refused to swim in it.

Now that's changing, thanks to the completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe that dramatically reduced sewage overflows.

This summer, Portland is promoting the river as a great place to swim.

It's opening a pop-up beach with lifeguards, hosting a swim with the mayor and an environmental group even has a river swim team.

A big inner tube parade is planned for the Willamette River this weekend, too.

The city fits into a larger nationwide trend of big cities cleaning up their rivers for humans -- and wildlife too.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

View More Video