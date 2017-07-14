Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip

FILE - In this July 6, 2015, file photo, people, pets and sailors use the Willamette River to cool off in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance.
Don Ryan, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, a group of swimmers head upstream in the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, Curt Ellsworth puts up a sign at a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, is shown on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, words from a first grader are etched into a rock along the path to a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, water enthusiasts stand on a dock on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, a jet-skiing couple head upstream on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, a rainbow pops out under dark rain clouds over the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, words from a second grader are etched into a rock along the path to a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
