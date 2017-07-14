Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip

FILE - In this July 6, 2015 file photo, Justine Hicks floats with her dog, Kiana, on the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance. Don Ryan, File AP Photo