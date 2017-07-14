House refuses to ban transgender surgery for troops

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, Rep Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. speaks in Sedalia, Mo. The House is set to consider a Republican-backed measure that would stop the Pentagon from paying for U.S. service members to undergo gender transition surgeries. Hartzler. the amendment’s autho says she wants to ensure the military’s budget is spent on threats facing the country. Her measure bars money from being spent by the military’s health care system on gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo