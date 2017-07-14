FILE - This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. It’s been two years since Kate Steinle was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate. Lopez-Sanchez, the man accused of killing Steinle, is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. He is set to appear in court Friday, July 14, 2017, when a trial date may get set.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. It’s been two years since Kate Steinle was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate. Lopez-Sanchez, the man accused of killing Steinle, is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. He is set to appear in court Friday, July 14, 2017, when a trial date may get set. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. It’s been two years since Kate Steinle was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate. Lopez-Sanchez, the man accused of killing Steinle, is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. He is set to appear in court Friday, July 14, 2017, when a trial date may get set. San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

More Politics News

July 14, 2017 3:13 AM

Undocumented convict awaits trial in San Francisco slaying

By PAUL ELIAS Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

It's been two years since a woman was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate.

The man accused of killing Kate Steinle is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez is set to appear in court Friday, when a trial date may get set.

The 54-year-old was arrested shortly after Steinle's slaying on July 1, 2015.

At the time of his arrest, Lopez-Sanchez had been convicted five times for illegal re-entry into the United States and had been recently released from the San Francisco jail despite a request by immigration officials to keep him behind bars.

Lopez-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two other felony charges in late 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rep. Mike Thompson: 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board

View More Video